Woodstock mayor's police board position in question after criminal charges

The mayor of Woodstock's role on the local police board is in question after being charged with assault and sexual assault.

In a Tuesday evening release, the Woodstock Police Services Board addressed the charges facing Mayor Trevor Birtch and his future as vice chair of the board.

They have referred the issue involving him to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission and say it is the best way of "maintaining public confidence in the abilities and integrity of the board."

It's not clear how the move will impact the mayor's future duties on the board.

According to court documents, the 46-year-old Birtch is charged with an assault stemming from an incident between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.

He is charged with sexual assault from an incident on or around Feb. 14, 2021.

Further, he is charged with sexual assault with choking, suffocating, or strangling alleged to have happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, 2021.

On Monday, Woodstock City Council and Oxford County both said there is no requirement for him to step down at the time.

