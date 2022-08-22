Woodstock mayor seeks re-election amid sexual assault charges
The mayor of Woodstock - who is currently facing sexual assault charges involving two women –is seeking re-election in this fall’s municipal election.
Trevor Birtch, 47, filed his nomination papers just hours before the 2 p.m. nomination deadline closed on Friday, Aug. 19.
A brief court appearance on July 4 resulted in the matter being put over until Monday, Aug. 22. Three days after Birtch filed his nomination papers.
Birtch was charged with three counts of sexual assault in February involving one woman. He made his first court appearance in May, where charges were revised, and he was charged with one count of sexual assault.
Three new counts of sexual assault were additionally laid against the mayor in April involving a different woman.
None of these charges have been proven in court, and a court publication ban prevents evidence heard in the case to be reported.
Birtch was placed on a paid leave of absence in April.
A reponse from Birtch for a statement was not recieved by the time of publication.
Also running in this year’s mayoral election are Jerry Acchione, Henry Biro, Peter Croves, David Hilderley and Anthony Scalisi.
-
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officialsThe photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
State, feds investigate illness that's sickened, killed dogsState and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that's sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness.
-
Barn fire temporarily closes major Guelph intersectionThe Guelph Police Service temporarily closed a major intersection in the city’s north end Tuesday due to a barn fire.
-
OPP closes section of Highway 12 in Tay Township for collisionPolice closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Flags and flag poles stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park in North Middlesex, Ont.Middlesex OPP are investigating Tuesday after two flags and two flag poles were stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park sometime over the weekend. Police say one of the stolen items includes a Canadian flag.
-
Here’s how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soarsA new survey found Ontarians are tipping 53 per cent more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic, which Restaurants Canada says amounts to an average tip of 18.9 per cent.
-
Downtown Kitchener block closed, emergency crews on sceneKing Street West between Queen and Frederick streets is closed in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in SaanichPolice are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who assaulted another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.