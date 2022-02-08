Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch facing criminal charges

It’s business as usual for the City of Woodstock and Oxford County after Woodstock’s mayor was charged with assault and sexual assault.

Administration for both levels of government say there is no requirement for Trevor Birtch to step down at this time.

Mayor Birtch was not responding Monday to phone calls or messages. This comes after criminal charges were laid against him by London police in relation to alleged incidents last year.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Birtch is charged with an assault stemming from an incident between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.

He is charged with sexual assault from an incident on or around Feb. 14, 2021.

Further, he is charged with sexual assault with choking, suffocating, or strangling alleged to have happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, 2021.

Woodstock Council issued the following statement Monday:

“Woodstock City Council is aware of media reports indicating that Mayor Trevor Birtch has been charged for alleged serious personal actions. This is a matter for Mayor Birtch to respond to through the court proceedings. Under our system of justice an accused receives the benefit of doubt unless and until convicted.

There is no requirement under the Municipal Act for an accused elected official to step down from service. City services will continue without impact throughout this process.”

Oxford County Warden Larry Martin issued the following statement on behalf of the county:

"This is now a matter before the courts and we await the outcome along with the rest of the community. For now, our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this news"