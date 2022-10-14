Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public

The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post.

Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.

But in his opening statement, Birth spoke briefly about allegations he is facing in court.

The mayor of eight years is facing several charges, alleging sexual assault and assault involving two women. The counts remain under a court ordered publication ban.

“Some of you may have heard about allegations that were made more than a half a year ago against me and the ensuing proceedings within our judicial system. In my personal life that is something that is still ongoing,” said Birtch.

He added his legal counsel and members of the public are encouraging him to continue.

Still, the mayor is facing significant challenges from multiple candidates.

Of the five in attendance only Birtch and Jerry Acchione have council experience. The latter serving for eight years.

The remaining candidates come with leadership and charitable experience. They are business owner Anthony Scalisi, former educator David Hilderley and resident Peter Crowes.

The five candidates were asked questions on a variety of topics including homelessness, the state of the downtown, homophobia and climate change.