Woodstock, Ont. announces first ever downtown development officer

The City of Woodstock has hired its first ever dedicated champion of the downtown.

Kerry Jarvi assumed her post as the new downtown development officer this week.

“Downtowns have had great highs and great lows,” explains Jarvi. “Downtown is in transition, and I think there’s great opportunity to work on peoples’ perceptions is to have some events and experiences that will draw people to downtown.”

According to the City of Woodstock, Jarvi spent the last 10 years working with the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Long-time Dundas Street shopkeeper, Fadel Zabian, of Zabian’s Men’s Wear, says he believes Jarvi’s biggest challenge may be in overcoming perceptions of the downtown.

“What people perceive and what it’s like are two totally different things,” says Zabian. “The perception’s always extremely negative, but when you come downtown and take a look it’s not as bad as people make it out to be at the end of the day. You know, it’s a vibrant community.”

In a news release, the city says Jarvi’s role will be to implement actions identified in the city’s Downtown Development Plan, working with both the city and the Downtown Woodstock BIA.

“The Plan identifies five strategic directions (Beautify the downtown, Attract and retain businesses, Change the perception of the Downtown, Celebrate and enhance cultural resources, Clarify and enhance policies) and 18 key tactics to realize these strategic directions,” the release says.

Mayor-Elect Jerry Acchione says he’s excited to have Jarvi onboard, and that downtown revitalization has been a priority for some time.

“We recognize this as having been a concern for a few years,” says Acchione. “This is a position that has grown. Of course, COVID put some delays in place. We’re quickly catching up, we’re ramping up, she did just start this week, and we’re really looking forward to moving on.”