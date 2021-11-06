Woodstock Ont. Celebrates multiculturalism amidst racist attacks

It was a day filled with food, music, dancing and culture in a Woodstock neighbourhood, Saturday afternoon.

The event, Ambikare for Diversity and Inclusion, hosted by Ganga Totaram and his family, comes after they experienced racist and discriminatory attacks since moving to Woodstock.

"We’re hoping that after today, the Totaram family would’ve made a difference in Woodstock and things will get much better in the future for them, and for the community at large," said a representative of the family, Dhaman Kisson.

The event saw a visit from your favourite superheroes, Indian food, balloon making and dance performances.

It was also an opportunity to celebrate the Indian festival, Diwali with prayer from a religious leader during the day’s event.

Oxford member of provincial parliament, Ernie Hardeman, says he was pleased to see a multicultural event like this one in his community.

"There should be no such thing as racism, in any community, but most importantly in the one I live in and represent. So I want to do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t exist," he said.

In addition to the activities promoting multiculturalism, raffles were held during the festivities with the proceeds going towards the Woodstock hospital foundation to help purchase new equipment.