Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges
Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.
According to a release from the Woodstock Police Service, on March 16 Trevor Hendershott, 37, was arrested and charged with the additional offences of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for his alleged involvement.
Earlier this month on March 9, police arrested Hendershott and charged him with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
Hendershott operated a childcare service in the City of Woodstock, and police said he is actively involved with other youth-based programs in the city.
On March 16, Hendershott made a court appearance via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, and was expected to appear in court again on Monday.
Hendershott has been remanded into custody since his arrest on March 9.
The Woodstock Police Service is working alongside Oxford Children’s Aid Society, and encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation or incidents involving the accused to contact Det. Const. Wilson or Det. Const. Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Prince Albert’s tastiest fundraiser is back as restaurants compete to create best poutine in townSeven Prince Albert restaurants are competing to make the best poutine in the city and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).
-
1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Wal-MartOne person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.
-
New Brunswick budget has nurses looking for a reason to stayNew Brunswick's health-care budget got passing marks from some, but nurses give the province a failing grade.
-
The Holy Period of Ramadan marks a time of reflection for our Muslim communityThe Islamic faith community worldwide is entering Ramadan, a time of deep self-reflection and reverence for prayers. Prayerful worship started Wednesday, the eve of Ramadan.
-
'She does it all': Norquay woman gives back to community as latest ‘Hometown Hero’Reagan Foster said she fell in love with the small town hospitality, and she wanted to return that sense of community in the form of volunteering.
-
University Players end their season with Shakespeare’s Twelfth NightThe stage is set for another University Players production of a Shakespeare classic – this one will end the season. Essex Hall Theatre comes to life with a scheduled performance of Shakespeare's comedy "Twelfth Night".
-
96% of electric vehicle owners in Alberta would buy another one: AMA surveyFor many people looking to buy a new car, an electric option means extra considerations, like battery life or ability to charge and where. Despite these potential roadblocks, a new survey by the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) finds the vast majority of people in the province who own an electric vehicle (EV) are happy with their purchase.
-
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleanerA Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Barrie residents urged to secure vehicles with truck thieves back in actionPolice in Barrie say Ram pickup truck thieves are active in the community again after two were reported stolen overnight on Wednesday.