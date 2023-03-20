Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges

Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.

According to a release from the Woodstock Police Service, on March 16 Trevor Hendershott, 37, was arrested and charged with the additional offences of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for his alleged involvement.

Earlier this month on March 9, police arrested Hendershott and charged him with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Hendershott operated a childcare service in the City of Woodstock, and police said he is actively involved with other youth-based programs in the city.

On March 16, Hendershott made a court appearance via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, and was expected to appear in court again on Monday.

Hendershott has been remanded into custody since his arrest on March 9.

The Woodstock Police Service is working alongside Oxford Children’s Aid Society, and encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation or incidents involving the accused to contact Det. Const. Wilson or Det. Const. Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).