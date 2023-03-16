Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator makes brief court appearance

Trevor Hendershott made a brief court appearance in Oxford County court via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Thursday.

37-year-old Trevor Hendershott operates a childcare centre in Woodstock.

He is charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to touching.

Hendershott made a brief appearance just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, and will make another appearance on Monday.

At this point, no details regarding the proceedings can be made public.

Hendershott remains in custody.