Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested

A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.

Police arrested Dr. Robert Stern, 58, Monday in Woodstock after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for him in July.

Stern is charged with distributing, possession and accessing child pornography.

The arrest warrant was issued after a search warrant was executed at a Woodstock home on July 7.

Speaking to CTV News Kitchener on Monday, Const. Shaylyn Jackson, community service officer with the Woodstock Police Service, says there’s not much more information police can share at this time due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, including evidence proceedings.

She did say however that to the best of her knowledge, this is the first time Stern has been in police custody and that Woodstock police do not believe he was out of the country prior to his arrest.

Last month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirmed to CTV News that Dr. Stern is no longer practicing. The college also says it has been working closely with police since learning about the investigation.

Woodstock Hospital also confirmed to CTV News he used to work out of its facilities as well, but had no privileges with the hospital since 2014.

Stern is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“Police do encourage if there are victims to share that information with us if they feel they have been victimized,” Jackson says.

- With files from CTV News Kitchener