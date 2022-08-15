Woodstock, Ont. man charged after brandishing conductive energy weapon during argument

A Woodstock man is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled out a conductive energy weapon during an argument.

Police were called to the area of Cree Ave. Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday for an altercation between two men.

Police say that's when the accused brandished the weapon.

The 24-year-old suspect is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.