Woodstock, Ont. man charged following alleged sexual assault

A 25-year-old Woodstock, Ont. man has been charged after an alleged case of sexual assault.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was approached by a stranger in the area of Dundas Street and Kent Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect made unwanted sexual advances and then choked her when she rebuffed him.

Roughly two hours later, the suspect was located in the area of Windermere Crescent and arrested.

The accused is charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal harassment and mischief under $5000.

He remains in custody.