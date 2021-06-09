Woodstock, Ont. man facing numerous weapons charges following arrest
A 40-year-old Woodstock, Ont. man has been charged with several weapons offences following an early morning incident.
Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, police noticed a parked vehicle with its headlights on and the engine running on Rivers Road in South-West Oxford Township.
According to OPP, the attending officer observed several weapons around the driver.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused will appear in bail court Tuesday.