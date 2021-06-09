Woodstock, Ont. man facing numerous weapons charges following arrest

A 40-year-old Woodstock, Ont. man has been charged with several weapons offences following an early morning incident.

Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, police noticed a parked vehicle with its headlights on and the engine running on Rivers Road in South-West Oxford Township.

According to OPP, the attending officer observed several weapons around the driver.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused will appear in bail court Tuesday.