Woodstock, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

Woodstock police have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of one of its officers stemming from an on-duty incident in October, the police service announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, police are investigating after receiving information about the conduct of one of its officers involved in an alleged on-duty incident on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police said the investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the London Police Service.

Det. Const. Eric Dopf, a 17-year employee of the Woodstock Police Service, was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

According to police, Dopf is suspended with pay, as per the Ontario Police Service Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Jan. 16, 2023.

“As this matter is before the courts, the Woodstock Police Service will not comment further,” the release reads.