Woodstock, Ont. police seize various drugs, cash during traffic stop

Purple fentanyl and crystal meth seized by Woodstock, Ont. police on July 2, 2021. (Supplied)

Two people remain in custody following a traffic stop that netted a large amount of drugs and cash by Woodstock police.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, police stopped a vehicle in the area of Warwick Street and Clarke Street.

Officers seized $22,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, crystal meth and hydromorphone along with a large amount of cash.

A 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.