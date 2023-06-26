Woodstock, Ont. remembers captain killed in Chinook helicopter crash
The City of Woodstock is considering ways they might honour fallen Air Force Capt. David Domagala.
The 32 year old was one of two Canadian Armed Forced members killed when a CH-147F Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. during a training exercise on June 20.
An extensive search for survivors was launched following the crash, but on the following day the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) announced two missing crew members were found deceased.
The crash also claimed the life of Capt. Marc Larouche. Two others survived the crash.
A biography provided by the RCAF said Domagala was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Woodstock.
Domagala joined the service in 2018 and earned his wings in 2019, where he then joined the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron.
Woodstock Mayor Jerry Accione said the community should be proud of Domagala’s service, and are saddened by his sudden loss.
"It is extremely sad and disheartening,” Accione said. “It just seems we've been doing so much lately with the police, and now the military have lost so many good lives. It's extremely sad."
— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Daniel Caudle
