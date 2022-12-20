Woodstock police looking to identify person involved in alleged armed robbery
The Woodstock Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual believed to be involved in an armed robbery.
Police said on Monday, around 7:45 pm, Woodstock Police Service responded to a 911 call for a robbery involving a firearm in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue.
Pictures of the suspect released by police appear to show a man holding a handgun while at the counter of a business.
The person’s face is partially obscured by a face covering.
The police service said it believes that the firearm used in this offence has been recovered, and there is no immediate risk to the public.
Police are describing the suspect as a man with a thin build who stands roughly five foot nine to six feet.
He was wearing a black winter jacket, a multi-coloured bandana, black pants, black boots and grey gloves.
The suspect had on an orange and beige coloured backpack and was carrying a blue reusable shopping bag.
The Woodstock Police Service is encouraging anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
