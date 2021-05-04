Woodstock police searching for man carrying possible shotgun
Woodstock police are searching for a suspect who was carrying what resembled a shotgun on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Huron Street and Knightsbridge Road around 5:20 p.m. In a news release, officials said they're actively searching in the area.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing a dark zipped hoodie, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and possibly sunglasses.
Police have asked any homeowners or businesses in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for anyone matching that description between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m.
Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.