Woodstock police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle wanted in relation to an arson investigation last month.

Around 6:20 a.m. Feb.21, emergency crews were called to a transport truck fire in the area of Parkinson Road, Universal Road and Welford Place.

A white 2013 International 40S truck was destroyed by the blaze, causing $70,000 in damage.

On Wednesday, police released two surveillance photos of a suspicious pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 519-421-TIPS (8477).