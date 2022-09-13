Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5

Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.

According to a media release, the drug bust occurred on Thursday Sept. 8.

Two search warrants at two local residences were executed by the Woodstock Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Community Response Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Canine Unit and Containment Team.

Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as a firearm, Canadian cash and stolen property.

Four Woodstock residents and one Toronto resident have been charged as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.