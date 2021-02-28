Woodstock Police Service are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.
Hailey Benedict of Komoka was reported missing Thursday, February 24 at 9:50 p.m.
She is described as:
- 28-years-old
- Female
- Caucasian
- 5'9
- 100 lbs
- Short brown hair with blonde highlights
- Blue eyes
- Wearing a pink jacket
- Black leggings
- Mid-calf boots
- Had a black backpack and suitcase
She was last seen getting off a train at the Woodstock VIA Station on Henry Street at about 8:20 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at (519)537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).