Woodstock victim swindled out of 'large amount of money,' according to police
Police in Woodstock, Ont. are warning the public of a phone scam after a victim in the city received multiple calls.
According to police, the caller identified themselves as a relative of the victim. They stated that they have been in an accident overnight and they need help. The caller says that the police would call and that they were in court.
Minutes later, the victim received a call from a man identifying themselves as a court-appointed lawyer. They then tell the victim that they had to send a large sum of money for their relative’s court fees. The caller then requested the victim's banking information and the victim had a large amount of money taken from their account.
Woodstock Police Service identified the number used as originating from British Columbia. Officers then contacted the Law Society of British Columbia and determined that there are no lawyers by the name provided to the victim.
Police are advising the public to never give out their banking information over the phone and that Woodstock Police Service will never ask for banking information or for payment over the phone.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital hires project director for Windsor-Essex mega-hospitalWindsor Regional Hospital has introduced a project management team which will oversee the next stage of planning for the Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
-
Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon FallsOntario Provincial Police said four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.
-
Leclerc moving into former Procter & Gamble plant in BrockvilleA Canadian food manufacturer is taking over the former Procter & Gamble plant in Brockville, a move officials say says will create more than 200 new jobs.
-
Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Barrie due to inclement weatherCanada Post issue a red delivery service alert for Barrie on Tuesday because of the inclement weather and snow.
-
Cufflinks, whisky belonging to former B.C. legislature clerk the subject of indictment: CrownA special prosecutor says the former clerk of the British Columbia legislature claimed expenses ranging from malt whisky to cufflinks on the public purse.
-
'Something needs to change': Fergus student creates Kindness Pledge to promote inclusivityWhen acts of hate started to become more noticeable at Centre Wellington High School, Grade 12 student Abigayle Graham said it was time to take action.
-
Airdrie armed robbery suspects flee when victim doesn't have any moneyRCMP in Airdrie are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects who fled on foot after their victim said he didn't have any money.
-
Chatham police officers help elderly woman after wheelchair gets stuck in snowThe Chatham-Kent Police Service is highlighting a random act of kindness by some of their officers.
-