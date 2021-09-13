Woodstock woman dead after Friday night collision

A Woodstock, Ont. Woman has died after a collision on Friday in the town, according to police.

Around 9:55 p.m, officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street for a motor vehicle collision.

When they arrived on scene, officers say they immediately extracted the female driver from the vehicle that had been struck and began CPR.

Oxford County Paramedic Service arrived and transported Karen Franklin, 50, of Woodstock, to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, a vehicle being driven by a 27-year-old man traveled through a red light at the intersection, colliding with Franklin’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.