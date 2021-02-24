The memory of long-time sports broadcaster Warren Woods will be honoured with a scholarship in his name at the University of Regina.

The ‘Woodsy Scholarship’ will be awarded to 12 students over the next three years. Woods enjoyed reporting on amateur sports, and the U of R Cougars. Woods broadcasted the U of R Rams football games on the radio for years. The scholarship is funded by Rawlco Radio, which owns CJME, one of the many places he worked as a sports reporter and anchor.

While Warren Woods was truly a veteran broadcaster, he enjoyed helping out those new to the business.

“Warren was always so good about spending time with them and answering their questions and telling them stories and making them feel welcome,” Murray Wood, Program Director at 980 CJME said. “Which I mean when you’re a young journalist, you’re getting started somewhere in the business, it can be really intimidating. And when a senior guy like Warren comes and spends time with you, it puts you at ease and makes you feel better and gives you some confidence.”

Each student will receive $3,000 to help with their studies at the School of Journalism. Woods died last month from complications due to COVID-19.