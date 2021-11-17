Woody Harrelson sends some love to Winnipeg hotel's eye-catching mural

A flashy mural on a hotel in Winnipeg's North End has caught the eye of Woody Harrelson.

The actor, who is in Winnipeg for a movie shoot, posted a picture of the New West Hotel on Instagram on Monday evening.

Harrelson captioned the photo "Art in an unexpected place." Since posting it to his 2.3 million followers, the photo has garnered more than 29,000 likes.

Izzatbir Sethi, a co-owner of the New West Hotel on the corner of Sutherland Avenue and Main Street, said while he isn't on social media he appreciates the shout out from the movie star.

"It's pretty amazing," he told CTV News on Wednesday evening.

Sethi said the black and white mural on the hotel was done about three years ago, and was a collaboration of nine different artists. He said since the mural was painted, it's been a popular stop for photographers.

"On a good day that you can take photographs, I noticed people stopping by, parking the cars, posing with the murals and getting pictures."

As for Harrelson, Sethi said he is thankful for the shout out.

"We really appreciate that you found something like this in Winnipeg and admired it," Sethi said.

Harrelson is in Winnipeg filming for a movie called 'Champions'—an American remake of a 2018 Spanish film of the same name. The movie is set to be shooting in Winnipeg until December 17.