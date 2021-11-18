'Woody in the hood': Winnipeg woman shares her story of meeting Woody Harrelson
A Winnipeg woman got to rub shoulders with a celebrity a few weeks ago in the city.
Marie Manitopyes met Woody Harrelson on Nov. 9 in Point Douglas after she went to pick up her grandson and his friend.
"I picked them up, we drove around the corner, and they said, 'Hey that's the bus he was in,'" said Manitopyes.
She said she parked her car and went into the store next to the bus. When they came out, Harrelson was getting off the bus.
"I said, 'Sir, may I have a picture with you?' He said, 'Sure.'"
She said it was really exciting to meet him and that he was extremely nice.
After the meeting, Marie's niece put the picture online and since then, she is being recognized as the person who met Woody Harrelson.
"I went to the store today and some lady looked at me with my mask on and said, 'Hey, aren't you the woman that was in that picture?' People at work say, 'Wasn't that you with Woody?' I said, 'Yeah, that was me with Woody. Woody in the hood.'"
Manitopyes said she has been a fan of Harrelson ever since she watched him on 'Cheers.'
He is currently in Winnipeg filming a movie called 'Champions' and it is set to be shooting in Winnipeg until Dec. 17.
-
Pond skater goes through thin ice outside CanmoreAn over eager pond skater found themselves in cold water Thursday.
-
Should B.C. adopt a category rating system for atmospheric rivers?The term "atmospheric river" is new to many British Columbians, but the phenomenon that brought destructive floodwater and landslides is an age-old weather pattern. Now, one expert is urging the government to consider a category system for them, like the ones used for hurricanes and tornadoes.
-
3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjackingPolice released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.
-
B.C. flooding: Animal rescues continue on flood-stricken Sumas PrairieBattling winds and water, volunteers continue to rescue cattle on the flood-stricken Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.
-
How Manitoba charities are helping out this pandemic holiday seasonWith December fast approaching, Winnipeg charities are preparing for a busy holiday season.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery missionA plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.
-
Morgan Rielly, Jack Campbell lead red-hot Maple Leafs over RangersMorgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
-
Coast Guard monitoring 22 vessels damaged or destroyed in B.C. stormThe Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring a number of vessels on the B.C. coast that have either sunk, run aground, or are simply drifting in the ocean after the storm that brought torrential rain and damaging wind earlier this week.
-
Princeton residents take in 76 cats and dogs after transport stranded by B.C. stormOn Thursday, the mayor of Princeton proudly announced the town's residents have "the biggest hearts you’ll ever see" – and after this week's events, many animal lovers would probably agree.