Woofa-Roo returns this weekend in Amherstburg

Calling all dogs and dog-lovers!

Woofa-Roo will be returning to Amherstburg at the Libro Centre on Saturday and Sunday. The event has been running for a decade and has tallied thousands of patrons year after year.

The pet fest featuring all things for canines and their owners, including various dog trainer exhibits, vendors and activities such as dock diving, agility and races.

In addition, there will be Clydesdales performing and birds of prey demonstrations.

Organizers are also planning a number of contests — with proceeds going to charity.

"One thing we never expected when we started this festival was the social aspect of Woofa-Roo,” said Lorene Clayton, director of the festival

“Total strangers strike up conversations with other strangers because they have a dog at their side. Dogs break social barriers and it's just a magical moment when two strangers come together to celebrate animal ownership."