Woolwich community raising money for family who lost father in crash

The community of Woolwich is coming together to help support a family who lost their father in a crash last week.

Orvie Bowman was struck from behind while cycling north of Elmira on Friday around 7 p.m. on Arthur Street North between Reid Woods Drive and Sandy Hills Drive.

Family, friends, and community members have since raised over $20,000 in less than two days for his three children.

Friends of Bowman described him as a kind and hard-working father.