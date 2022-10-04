Woolwich councillors to receive mandatory inclusion, diversity training

Woolwich council passed a motion that will require all councillors to complete mandatory equity, diversity and inclusion training.

On Monday, council voted nearunanimously to approve the motion.

The motion put forward by Coun. Scott McMillan seeks to have “Woolwich council recognizes the need to reaffirm our commitment to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive township for all our residents.”

The motion adds: “Woolwich council recognizes the need to reject all discrimination and hate directed towards any person or group of people guaranteed protection under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Coun. Patrick Merlihan said he is happy to see council moving forward in this direction and was willing to support the motion.

Before the vote took place, he said the hope was for a unanimous vote in favour of passing the motion.

The motion was passed by a vote of 4-1 with Coun. Murray Martin the only person opposed to the motion.

In August, Coun. Murray faced criticism for comments he made during a council discussion on a proposed rainbow crosswalk in Elmira.

In remarksthat lasted over a minute, Coun. Martin spoke about his opposing beliefs on a rainbow being used as a crosswalk to show support for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community,

At the time he said he opposes a rainbow being used as a symbol in this regard as he believes the rainbow is a “gift to us from God.”

Following backlash from some community members, Woolwich Mayor Shantz’s office released a statement saying in part: “Upon reflection, I apologize and regret not stopping the comments from Coun. Martin pertaining to the rainbow crosswalk. Woolwich prides itself on being a forward-thinking inclusive township who invites and welcomes residents including those from the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”