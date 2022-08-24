Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate

The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“I know I could have handled it better,” Mayor Sandy Shantz told CTV News on Wednesday.

Shantz was on hand on Monday when Coun. Murray Martin launched into a one-minute-long speech opposing a proposed rainbow crosswalk in Elmira. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/woolwich-ont-councillor-in-hot-water-over-homophobic-comments-1.6039346

Calling the rainbow a “gift to us from God,” Martin said the symbol is now being used “to promote a lifestyle that is not correct.”

Shantz briefly attempted to stop Martin before allowing him to continue speaking, initially saying: “we're all different, and we're all coming at it from a different point of view.”

The day after the meeting, Shantz issued a statement apologizing for not stopping Martin.

On Wednesday, she told CTV News if she could go back, she would have handled the situation differently.

“I would have stopped him earlier and just said ‘Coun. Martin, where are you going with this?’ His comments and the way he said them were hurtful to a lot of members to our community, and that’s why I apologize for letting them continue,”' Shantz said.

STAFF LOOKING FOR CROSSWALK LOCATIONS

Benjamin Betts, a member of the group that presented the crosswalk plan to council, called Martin’s comments disappointing and saddening.

“His words, I think, were an attack directed on people’s identities in this community, on who they are,” said Betts. “In my opinion, that’s an attack on people’s identity as a whole. It’s important that we have these symbols so that we can stand up.”

People on the street in Elmira Wednesday also voiced their disapproval.

“[It’s] very concerning for the future of the community,” said Emily DePratto, who works in town.

“I thought we were past this, I really did. I never expected to hear anything like that,” said Elmira resident Cate Donkersgoed.

CTV News reached out to Coun. Martin for comment, but he declined our request for an interview.

In the meantime, the petition for a rainbow crosswalk in Elmira has gathered more than 100 signatures, and township staff are currently looking for potential locations.