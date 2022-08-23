Woolwich, Ont. councillor in hot water over homophobic comments

A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.

Coun. Murray Martin immediately began objecting and commenting when a letter from the Canadian Mental Health Association, asking for a rainbow crosswalk to be considered in Elmira, was presented to council.

“I’m not in favour of it. It's not in keeping with the values of this community. You can send this letter right back to where it came from,” Coun. Martin said during an impassioned speech.

Rainbow crosswalks are considered a show of support for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and are common in municipalities across the province.

The topic set off Martin, who opposes a rainbow being used as a symbol in this regard as he believes the rainbow is a “gift to us from God.”

He went on to condemn what he calls “that lifestyle” saying it is "not correct.”

Martin's rant lasted over a minute.

Mayor Sandy Shantz briefly attempted to stop him, but ultimately allowed Martin to continue.

“Where did the first rainbow come from? Everybody should know. It came after the big flood. Noah and the ark, God made a covenant with his people that he would not destroy the world again with the flood and he gave them the rainbow. So now we use that and we trash it to promote a lifestyle that is not correct,” said Coun. Martin.

During the meeting, Shantz defended her decision to let Martin continue speaking.

"We're all different and we're all coming at it from a different point of view," said Shantz.

The mayor then allowed the rest of council to comment.

Councillors Scott McMillian, Patrick Merlihan and Fred Redekop all spoke up to condemn the comments made by Coun. Martin.

“As soon as Coun. Martin started talking about being gay as a lifestyle, it should have been a trigger word that more of that type of language was going to come,” Coun. Merlihan told CTV Kitchener on Tuesday. "I was trying to get the attention of the chair to end the speech or intervene so that people wouldn't have to hear some of the comments I expected were coming."

“It’s our job as politicians to stand up for everybody. Yeah, I guess I’m really disappointed that that happened last night.”

The only one who didn't speak out was Coun. Larry Shantz.

"I don't need anybody to apologize on my behalf, apologize to anybody else," said Coun. Martin. "I have a right to my opinion."

Coun. Martin has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CTV News.

MAYOR APOLOGIZES

A statement issued from Mayor Shantz’s office Tuesday evening said: “Upon reflection I apologize and regret not stopping the comments from Coun. Martin pertaining to the rainbow crosswalk. Woolwich prides itself on being a forward-thinking inclusive township who invites and welcomes residents including those from the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

I have listened to the comments received from the community and I have taken time to speak and apologize to those who have been harmed by these comments. Again, I apologize and regret my actions from last night and want to reassure our community that we are a safe, diverse, inclusive, accepting and welcoming community.

Woolwich is a community that is open to everyone, and the rainbow symbol is a beautiful expression of the diversity that exists within society and within each of us.”

Coun. Martin is currently up for re-election in Ward 3.