Woolwich, Ont. man charged with child pornography-related offences after cross-border investigation

A 45-year-old man is facing several charges, including making child sexual abuse material, in connection to a report of a 13-year-old youth being lured online.

According to police, a joint investigation was launched in May with the Memphis Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Waterloo regional police said a search warrant was completed on Wednesday at a residence in Woolwich Township.

The man is facing the following charges:

Luring a Child (two counts)

Making Child Sexual Abuse Material

Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Invitation to Sexual Touching

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department said the department did not have additional information to share regarding its role as the investigation is ongoing.