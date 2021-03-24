Two projects in Woolwich Township are getting a big boost from all levels of government.

A total of $4.2M dollars will be spent on upgrades to storm water and recreational infrastructure.

The Woolwich Memorial Centre will be getting a new refrigeration and geothermal system.

The money will also rehabilitate the storm water infrastructure in the community.

"Work on the vital storm water management drain involves replacing 11 culverts and a degrading head wall and wing walls, installing erosion protection and removing sediment among other things," said Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis.

The announcement was made virtually on Tuesday by Louis, alongside Kitchener-Conestoga MPP, Mike Harris and Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz.

"This work is going to reduce the risk of flooding and provide better protection for Woolwich residents which is really key as we move into the spring,” added Harris.

The funding is part of a joint investment from the provincial and federal governments and the township.