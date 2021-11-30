Woolwich Township road reopens after crash: police

A Woolwich Township road has reopening after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the crash on Northfield Drive East at Scotch Line around 9:10 a.m.

Police said a dump truck driver lost control and collided with a concrete bridge barrier. The truck was loaded with gravel and spilled its content onto the road when it rolled onto its side.

The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police said charges are pending.

Northfield Drive was closed from Scotch Line Road to Sugar Forest Place while police investigated. The road reopened at about 4:45 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE:

On scene for a single motor vehicle collision on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township.



Northfield is closed between Scotch Line Road and Sugar Forest Place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i95DAvJZ2n