'Woonerf' to open in Waterloo Friday
A living street, also known as a "woonerf," is set to officially open in the City of Waterloo on Friday,.
A woonerf is the Dutch concept of creating a living street which transforms an area into a social space rather than a space for just cars. The idea is to blend a shared space for pedestrians and vehicles.
The woonerf will be located at the corner of Larch Street and Hickory Street.
“A shared street designed to emphasize walking and cycling and to be a social space where people can meet and interact, the woonerf is the first of its kind in the City of Waterloo. The unique design of the street welcomes and encourages active transportation while slowing through vehicle traffic,” the City of Waterloo said in a news release.
An official opening is being planned for Friday at 1 p.m.
