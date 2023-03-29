Work begins for 2024 national championships in Tecumseh

The senior men’s national baseball championship is being hosted by the Tecumseh Thunder next summer, but work is already underway in advance of the first pitch.

Members of the steering committee took care of some business Wednesday announcing the event will be streamed by WE-Digital.

“Officially it gives us a good starting point after we were awarded the event in 2022. We have 17 months to organize,” president of the Tecumseh Thunder organization Jamie Kell said.

Next order of business is to look for sponsors and volunteers.

The steering committee met after Wednesday’s announcement to begin the process of getting sub-committees formed to overlook transportation, hospitality, ticket sales and more.

Lacasse Park is currently in a transformational period with the building of a new grandstand expected to be complete by the end of the year. The atmosphere created by the $3 million upgrade will set the tone for the championships beginning Aug. 21, 2024.

“On the field, we’re hoping to get it done,” Kell said. “Many of them have been in the program since they were 16. They’ve been to many tournaments out of town. It’ll be nice for them to have their friends and family to see them play in person at home for a national title.”

If anyone wants to get involved email: info@tecumsehthunderbaseball.com