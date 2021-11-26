Work begins on reconnecting southwestern Newfoundland with the rest of the island
A provincial hotline has been set up for residents of southwestern Newfoundland still struggling in the wake of a punishing rainstorm that washed out the roads that connected the region with the rest of island.
Construction crews have begun repairs on the Trans-Canada Highway, but the largest town in the area -- Port aux Basques -- is already experiencing shortages of food and fuel.
The coastal community, which is home to 4,000 people, faced rapidly rising floodwaters Tuesday and Wednesday as a large, slow-moving storm dumped more than 160 millimetres of rain over the area.
The nearby Codroy Valley was inundated with more than 200 mm of rain.
Motorists in the region are being urged to avoid the roadside construction sites.
Meanwhile, residents who can't travel to their medical appointments or to pharmacies have been told they can call the client relations line at Western Health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.
