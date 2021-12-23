Work in Wheatley, Ont. on pause after second well discovered

Excavation work near the scene of a gas explosion in Wheatley, Ont. over the summer has led to the discovery of a second well.

On Aug. 26, an explosion levelled several building in downtown Wheatley, and this new well has been found nearby.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says inspectors from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry were on site earlier this week to collect information to understand more about the well.

The next step, according to municipal officials, includes examinig that information and controlling any gas flow.

Another gas event is also anticipated, with Chatham-Kent General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services Thomas Kelly saying in a statement the past pattern of gas to build up and release has taken place between 38 and 47 days.

“We anticipate the next release could be within a few days of December 31,” he said. “We are venting and monitoring the gas to reduce any chance of further issues.”

Meanwhile air monitoring will continue and emergency services and security personnel will continue to be present at the site.

“We learn more each time a release takes place,” Kelly said.

The municipality says resident visits and building winterization will resume when it is appropriate to do so.

Officials are hopeful that the discovery of this well will aid in the development of options to support the mitigation phase.