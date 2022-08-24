Work on underground infrastructure closes Adelaide Street for three days in August

Adelaide Street North between Central Avenue North of McMahen Street will be closed from Saturday, reopening on Tuesday August 30 due to work on the Adelaide Underpass project.

Crews will be connecting the new underground infrastructure through the intersection of Adelaide Street and Central Avenue.

Detours will include Oxford Street East, Highbury Avenue, and Dundas Street.

Lane restrictions continue on Adelaide Street between King Street and York Street for the East London Link project.

Central Avenue remains closed between William Street and Elizabeth Street as a part of the Adelaide Underpass project.