Work paused for winter on Highway 6 and Ring Road overpass project in Regina

Construction on the Highway 6 and south Ring Road overpass project in Regina has paused for the winter with work about halfway done.

When completed, there will be two new overpasses in the area with a clearance height of 5.3 metres that will accommodate larger vehicles, the province said in a news release.

The old overpasses were built in 1966 and had 4.7 metres of clearance but are nearing the end of their lifespan, the province said.

“Construction on the project began in spring of 2023, and saw the new northbound overpass open to traffic in late October. Two-way traffic can now flow normally using both overpasses, which makes it easier for motorists to move through the project area as construction work pauses for the winter,” the release said.

According to a spokesperson for SaskBuilds – work on the project must pause for the winter months due to the concrete work that has to be done.

“Pouring concrete in colder temperatures is much more expensive and does not always result in adequate quality,” the statement read.

The remainder of the project, including the new southbound overpass is expected to be completed in 2024, according to the province.

Traffic is now back to normal on the overpass and on Ring Road in the area, with both four-lane stretches open to drivers.