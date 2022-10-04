Work progressing at site of NextStar battery plant in Windsor

Work at the future site of the NextStar Energy Inc. electric vehicle battery plant is humming along with big changes to the landscape already happening, and future energy needs waiting for approvals.

“I'm flabbergasted with how quickly things are progressing,” said Jelena Payne, the city’s commissioner of economic development and innovation.

The entire parcel of land, 220 acres in size, is now being prepared for building the 4.5 million square-foot facility.

Berms are going up around the northern perimeter of the property and fresh pavement has gone down in a cargo area at the Twin Oaks location off Banwell Road and south of EC Row.

Close to 100 workers are already on site, with 500 expected to be on site in the coming months.

“There is great excitement in the short term with all of the construction jobs over the next couple of years,” said Windsor mayoral candidate, Drew Dilkens. “But the real impact will be felt long term where we have 3,000 people from our community working in this new factory, building the batteries that will power the cars of the future.”

Hydro One announced Tuesday it’s set to build a new transformer station and a double circuit transmission line connecting the newly approved line from Chatham in with the Lauzon Station.

“Hydro One is committed to building a clean electricity grid while also driving strong economic development and residential growth in Windsor for years to come,” said Tiziana Baccega Rosa, a senior media relations advisor with Hydro One. “Access to clean sources of energy is becoming increasingly important as we collectively work towards net-zero targets.”

A Class environmental assessment for the project is now underway and if approved, construction on the line will begin next March with an in-service date of January 2024.

“We are kicking off the Class Environmental process that enables us to build the infrastructure needed to energize NextStar Energy Inc.’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant,” Baccega Rosa said, noting the hydro provider is looking at ways to minimize the effects of the project on the environment and community.

“We encourage Indigenous communities, residents, businesses, government agencies, and interest groups to get involved in the process by submitting feedback to Community.Relations@HydroOne.com by Nov. 14, 2022,” she said.

Work to expropriate the last remaining property on Banwell Road is now complete. According to Dilkens, the city came to terms with the landowner in a non-contested expropriation.

Jelena Payne says the next step is for the City of Windsor to process a series of building permits so foundations and concrete can be poured on site sometime this fall.

“We've negotiated the lease, we're working on the Community Improvement Plans. We are here to support all of the partners through this journey and to ensure that this investment comes to fruition and it's a success for our community,” Payne said, adding all levels of government and the involved companies are working together with one target in mind: getting the project done by 2025.

“Everybody is doing their part,” said Payne. “Everybody's delivering and that that's why we have such great momentum.”