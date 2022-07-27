Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jail
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built.
The Department of Justice said in a release Wednesday it has awarded a contract for site remediation at the 12-hectare spot in the east end of St. John's, N.L.
The new jail will accommodate 264 inmates in medium and high-security settings, as well as 12 beds for community reintegration.
It will replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary, which was built in 1859 and has long faced criticism from inmates, lawyers and advocates for its disintegrating infrastructure.
A provincial Supreme Court judge highlighted the facility's rodent problems in a decision earlier this month, saying inmates had to hang their food from the ceiling in order to keep it away from the mice.
The Justice Department says it expects a proposal for the new facility later this year.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-