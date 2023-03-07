Work to begin at new main library branch in Paris

Construction crews will begin work this week at the new main branch library in the town of Paris.

Work on the heritage building on Burwell Street, formerly known as the old town hall, was scheduled to begin the week of March 6.

In a press release, library officials said construction crews will be assessing the condition of the bell tower and examining underground soil conditions.

It said residents can expect to see a fence erected and machinery on site as they begin the work that will inform the development of the restoration.

In 2015, we reported that Linda Skyler, co-creator of the Degrassi television shows and Paris-native, gave the county of Brant a $1-million donation to restore the old building.

The building has since been renamed the Bawcutt Centre, which is Skyler’s maiden name.

Library officials said the building was constructed in 1854 and is one of the oldest gothic revival-style buildings in Canada. They said in 2020 it was designated a National Historic Site.

Construction on the Bawcutt Centre is expected to be completed in 2024.