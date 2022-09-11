iHeartRadio

Work to fix cracks on park trails in Windsor begins Monday

The City of Windsor will have crews working to fix cracks on asphalt trails in various parks from Monday August 12 - Wednesday August 14 (Source: City of Windsor)

The City of Windsor is reminding people crews will be working on various asphalt trails throughout the city beginning Monday.

"The process helps to reduce the amount of water entering the cracks over the winter, thus decreasing the opportunity for the trail surface to heave during the freeze/thaw cycles. The regular maintenance greatly extends the life of trails and is part of routine maintenance practices," reads the City of Windsor's website.

While park users should not be impacted, workers will require space and ask visitors to go around the work.

The parks include:

  • Ernest Atkinson
  • Malden
  • Southwood Lakes
  • Captain John Wilson
  • Central
  • Ford Test Track
  • Garry Dugal
  • McHugh
  • Maurice Belanger
  • Wildwood
  • Realtor
  • Seneca

For more information, call 3-1-1, or visit their website.

