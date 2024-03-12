Work underway to repair Cape Breton seawall after heavy Fiona damage

Even on a normal weather day, the waves that crashed ashore off Gabarus, N.S., were fairly large on Tuesday.

During the many recent major weather events that have hit the East Coast, they have been massive.

"I didn't even watch anything on TV about the storms, because I couldn't bear it,” said Tim Menk, a community advocate who has long been fighting to preserve the seawall protecting the Cape Breton fishing village of fewer than 100 permanent residents.

Menk says post-tropical storm Fiona blasted away roughly 140 meters of armourstone from the seawall.

He noted a coastal hazard assessment followed by an engineering study told them without repairs, roughly $10 million worth of fishing infrastructure could be lost in a single storm - and even more in the long term.

"(We were told) that the flooding would go all the way up to there and destroy all the houses between here and there, over the next ten years,” Menk said during an interview with CTV News Atlantic at the seawall. “So that's the $50 million worth of damage, $60 million with the loss of the infrastructure and 70-to-90 direct jobs and indirect jobs every year - forever gone."

"That's where they said the water could come to, is Memory Lane - and I said 'Oy, that's my house,’” added Florence Nygaard, a native of the United States who has been a part-time resident of Gabarus since 1994.

Now, roughly 12,000 new tonnes of armourstone are being added to the wall.

The work began recently after community advocates worked the better part of a year to secure $1 million from the federal government for the work to be done by Zutphen Construction of Mabou, N.S., – a company that has worked on the seawall in the past.

"This, I think, might finally work”, Nygaard said.

The last major round of reinforcements to the seawall were completed back in 2012.

At the time, it was thought the $700,000 worth of work and added armourstone would solve the community's problems for the foreseeable future.

"Fiona was a horse of a different colour”, Menk said.

Menk said with the rising frequency and intensity of storms, even the newly-repaired wall may be overcome one day.

"We have hopes that it could last another generation - maybe 25 years or more - but it's still a temporary mitigation,” he said.

For now, residents are getting ready to celebrate when the work is done. It’s expected to be complete in a week-and-a-half to two weeks.

"We'll probably have a bonfire on the beach party, or something like that,” Nygaard said.

Menk noted the new wall will also have wheelchair-accessible ramps up and over the seawall, with access to and from the community’s beach.

