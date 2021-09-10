Work week wraps up seasonal September temperatures

The work week wraps up with a seasonal September day, ahead of a warmer weekend.

The day starting off a bit cool but according to Environment Canada, Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a small chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 21.

Temperautres will drop to single digits overnight, the low will be 8 degrees.

Saturday is forecasted to be a mix of sun and cloud, the high will be 24 degrees, feeling like 28 with the humidex.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 24.

The forecast for Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, a high expected of 22.