Worker airlifted to hospital after barn collapse

Fire crews were called to a property on Line 2 in Oro-Medonte near Sideroad 30 & 31 for a construction incident Tuesday morning that injured two workers.

Fire Chief Hugh Murray says several people were building a large barn when it collapsed.

One man was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. A second man was treated at Barrie's Royal Victoria Hospital for minor injuries.

The OPP and Ministry of Labour are investigating the incident. The ministry said late Wednesday afternoon that an investigator issued two requirements to Dutch Masters Design and Construction Services, the contractor for the barn.