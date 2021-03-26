Worker at B.C. legislature tests positive for COVID-19

Someone who works at the B.C. legislature has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's clerk confirmed Friday.

Kate Ryan-Lloyd told CTV News Vancouver Island in an email that she was advised of the positive test "late Thursday afternoon."

The person who tested positive is self-isolating and contact tracing has been conducted within the workplace, Ryan-Lloyd said.

Cleaning protocols, daily health checks and self-monitoring for symptoms continue to be in place at the legislature, in accordance with the facility's COVID-19 Safety Plan, the clerk added.