Worker dead after Refinery Row fall

Imperial Oil says a contractor working on a building on Refinery Row died following a fall Monday morning.

The company told CTV News Edmonton the building, which it says is not connected to its Strathcona Refinery operations, is being leased long-term to a third party.

"An investigation will be conducted, and notifications were made to the appropriate local agencies,” it said in a statement.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News Edmonton the person who died fell from "a height."

Edmonton police said it dispatched officers to 37 Street and 101 Avenue when it answered the call related to the death.