Worker dies after being hit by dump truck in Kanata
A man has died after being hit by a dump truck in Kanata Tuesday.
Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that the man was hit by the dump truck at around 10:10 a.m. near the corner of Desmond Avenue and Carbrooke Street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene but has not yet been identified.
Ottawa police say an investigation into the fatal collision is underway and the Ontario Ministry of Labour is taking the lead. A large police presence was in the area for much of the day as Desmond Avenue was closed between Carbrooke Street and Braco Street. The street reopened late in the afternoon.
Residents in the area said a paving crew had been working on driveways on Desmond Avenue in the last three days.
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the Ministry of Labour said Ottawa Pavemaster is the reported employer. CTV News has reached out to them for comment.
"Our sincere condolences go out to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues," the ministry said.
A ministry inspector has been assigned, but no other details were immediately available.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
