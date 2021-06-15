Worker dies after being struck by a piece of machinery near Tiverton, Ont.

Ministry of Labour investigators are looking into a worker’s death in Tiverton, Ont. Monday.

Kinectrics, a nuclear supply company, says the worker who was working for a subcontractor, Western Mechanical Electrical Millwright Services of Barrie, died as a result of “disassembling a large piece of equipment with another worker.”

“We are devastated by the death of this individual,” says Kinectrics president and CEO David Harris. “Our thoughts are with his family. We place the highest value on protecting the safety of our employees and contractors and we are heartbroken for the worker’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

The Ministry of Labour has two investigators on the case.